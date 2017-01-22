Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Test: Which TV star are you?
Multi-coloured heels
© André
Question 3/10 :
What do you think of these?
• Pretty, but too high for me - I stick to my ballet pumps.
• Sexy. They'd go well with a black pencil skirt.
• Pink + patent leather + a 10cm heel is way OTT.
• Fab - I dig that Eighties look!
Questions:
3
Can You Predict The Sex Of Your Baby? We Put These Theories...
Pregnancy tests: understanding pregnancy tests
How To Make Him Want You
7 Smoothies You Have To Try
Quizzes Editor
29/06/2008
Article Plan
Test: Which TV star are you?
▼
Test on TV series
Bumping into your ex
Killer heels
How you're perceived
Cheating on your man
Blunder at work
Romantic evening
Moving town
Living room decoration
Friend is dumped
Gabrielle Solis from Desperate Housewives
Meredith Grey from Grey's Anatomy
Kate Austen of Lost
Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City
Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
This Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Foods that you can easily grow at home
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!