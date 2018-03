Friend is dumped

Question 10/10 :



Crisis time: your best friend's just been dumped. You decide to: • Invite all the girls round yours for drinks. He was a loser so you might as well celebrate, right? • Arrange for everyone to meet at a hip bar full of fit guys. • Invite her round for your world-famous tiramisu. It can cheer anyone up. • Head over to hers with break-up survival kit (wine, marshmallows and chocolate). She'll want peace, quiet, a listening ear and comfort food right now.