Gabrielle Solis from Desperate Housewives

Your character

You're determined, confident and you know your seductive powers. Like Gabrielle, the glamourpuss of Wisteria Lane, you're not afraid to use your assets to get what you want. You have ambition, but you want to succeed without too much effort if you can.



Watch out!

Your determination could harm you: your seduction techniques sometimes flirt with manipulation and could cause problems and make you enemies. You're very proud and hate confiding in other people. You's rather deal with difficult situations on your own. Like Gaby, you're not used to being turned down and you don't take failure well.



Our advice

Like Gabrielle, do some yoga, or find some way to relax. And take a good look around you: you have friends, so confide in them a bit more! They can advise and support you when you need it.





