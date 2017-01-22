Meredith Grey from Grey's Anatomy

© 2006 ABC

Your character

Like Meredith, you're ambitious and focused. Family is very important to you, even though you don't always have as much time as you'd like to spend with your loved ones. Your life is in full bloom, but you don't always know where your priorities lie.

You're pretty shy, you use your head and tend to analyse everything. In love, you don't really know what you want, but that doesn't stop you from being very demanding of your other half. You expect a lot from people in general.



Watch out!

Your pessimistic nature stops you from living life to the full. Doubting will make you let the important things fall by the wayside and you could even let the love of your life pass you by. Don't do a Meredith and break Derek's heart because of her doubts over their relationship.



Our advice

Stop torturing yourself trying to understanf the why and what for: just go for it! And above all, give work a rest from time to time and learn to make the most of all life's pleasures. You have lots of friends, so why not hang out with them, let your hair down and have some fun?





