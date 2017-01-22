Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City

© HBO

Your character

Like Carrie, you're smart, glamourous, enthusiastic and sensitive. Everyone wants to be your friend and you live for nights out with the girls. Being single gets you down: you need fun and frolics in your life! Your pleasures in life are men, gossiping and partying, and the mere sight of Carrie's Manolo Blahnik collection is enough to send you giddy. You're impulsive and funny, and you live your life exactly as you want to, seizing the day.



Watch out!

You definitely make the most of life and know how to have fun, but you also get a bit down when you're home alone with only a plate of sushi for company on Sunday evenings. You're independent and you expect a lot from men, but you're scared of commitment yourself.



Our advice

People say Prince Charming doesn't exist, but it's not true! Carrie misses all her opportunities to get back with Mr Big, until the day comes when she accepts him as the man of her dreams, despite his flaws. Make like Carrie: before giving up on your bloke, let things take their course and give him time to win you over.





