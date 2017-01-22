Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Test: Which millionairess are you?
Millionaire test; donating money
Question 3/9 :
Because you've got a big heart (and the taxman on your back), you decide to donate a few thousand pounds to a good cause. Which gets the nod?
• Minority Rights Group International.
• Refuge (to help victims of domestic violence).
• The British Association of Women Entrepreneurs.
Questions:
3
Quizzes Editor
01/07/2009
Article Plan
Test: Which millionairess are you? Test your millionaire credentials!
▼
Relationship with money
Millionaire test: childhood dream
Making a donation
Millionaire test: date with celebrity
Millionaire test: guilty pleasure
Millioanire test: worst case scenario
Millionaire test: marriage proposal
Millionaire test: ideal home
Millioanire test: Brad Pitt at the shops
Making money through merit
Inheriting money
Making money work for you
Don't miss...
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
Homemade Valentine's Day cards
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!