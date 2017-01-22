Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Test: Which millionairess are you?
Millionaire test: childhood dream
© Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - Warner Bros
Question 2/9 :
When you were little, you dreamed of:
• Skipping around in the meadows with Mary and Laura Ingalls Wilder.
• Living in Disneyland, in Sleeping Beauty's castle.
• Running Willy Wonka's chocolate factory so you could eat all the sweets.
Questions:
2
Pregnancy tests: understanding pregnancy tests
Can You Predict The Sex Of Your Baby? We Put These Theories...
Cooking oils
7 Smoothies You Have To Try
Quizzes Editor
01/07/2009
Article Plan
Test: Which millionairess are you? Test your millionaire credentials!
▼
Relationship with money
Childhood dream
Millionaire test; donating money
Millionaire test: date with celebrity
Millionaire test: guilty pleasure
Millioanire test: worst case scenario
Millionaire test: marriage proposal
Millionaire test: ideal home
Millioanire test: Brad Pitt at the shops
Making money through merit
Inheriting money
Making money work for you
Don't miss...
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018
Next Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!