>
>
Test: Which millionairess are you?

Millionaire test: childhood dream

 
Millionaire test: childhood dream
© Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - Warner Bros


Question 2/9 :

When you were little, you dreamed of:
 •  Skipping around in the meadows with Mary and Laura Ingalls Wilder.
 •  Living in Disneyland, in Sleeping Beauty's castle.
 •  Running Willy Wonka's chocolate factory so you could eat all the sweets.


  
  


Questions: 2


Quizzes Editor
01/07/2009


Don't miss...
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018Next Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         