>
>
Test: Which millionairess are you?

Millionaire test: date with celebrity

 
Millionaire test: date with celebrity
© Patrick Dempsey in Grey's Anatomy


Question 4/9 :

You've won a night out with your dream date. Who's the lucky guy?
 •  Daniel Mead from Ugly Betty. He takes you to Marc Jacobs' birthday party.
 •  Dr McDreamy from Grey's Anatomy. He takes you to a romantic little Italian restaurant.
 •  Christian Troy from Nip/Tuck. He takes you to a swanky dinner.


  
  


Questions: 4


Quizzes Editor
01/07/2009


Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! Sudoku
Rare baby namesYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         