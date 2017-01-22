>
>
Test: Which millionairess are you?

Millioanire test: worst case scenario

 
Millioanire test: worst case scenario
© Franck Provost


Question 6/9 :

Which of these would you most hate to happen?
 •  You go over your overdraft limit.
 •  You have a disastrous night out at a VIP party.
 •  Your boss rejects your brilliant new idea.


  
  


Questions: 6


Quizzes Editor
01/07/2009


Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! Sudoku
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         