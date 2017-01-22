Millioanire test: Brad Pitt at the shops

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie © Sipa



Question 9/9 :



You're queueing with your trolley in Tesco when - lo and behold - you spot Brad Pitt at the next till! What's your reaction? • With all the money he's got, surely he should be shopping at Waitrose?! • How much could I get for a photo of him taken on my mobile? • Hmm...sushi, salad and apples? No wonder Ange is so skinny!



