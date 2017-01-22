Making money through merit

JK Rowling - © Sipa

Your role model: J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter books. A few years back she was an unemployed single mum struggling to make ends meet. Now she's the richest fiction writer in the world. Respect!



How you'll make your fortune: Motivation! You want to make it and won't give up, regardless of the tough times that you find yourself going through. Both at work and in your private life, you give your all because you believe in yourself. The icing on the cake is that you stay humble and grounded when success comes your way.



Your weak points: You're too serious: you find yourself struggling to let certain things go or to enjoy yourself without feeling guilty. You're not known for being a show-off and communication isn't one of your stronger points. Like J.K. Rowling, you're more the type to lead a quet life in an isolated manor house on the Scottish moors. Do we detect a fear of jealousy, or that luck will suddenly stop shining on you?



Your path to pots of money: Like J.K. Rowling (she's now working on a new novel), prepare for the future and make sure you have everything you need so you can put your mind at rest. Then you can afford to let your hair down a bit! Surround yourself with people who are more bubbly and carefree than you, and enjoy all that you've achieved.



More tests:

Which TV star are you?

Which social networker are you?





