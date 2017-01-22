Inheriting money



Paris Hilton - © Wea Music



Your role model: Paris Hilton, professional party-goer, jet-setter extraordinaire and heiress to the Hilton hotel empire. However, after Paris' risqué behaviour she's been partially disinherited by her grandad.



Your seductive power, your composure and the way you confidently handle yourself in social situations. You're the queen of networking, and sure enough, your network opens all the doors you want. Your friends appreciate the fact that you always seem to be on top form as well as your enthusiasm for having a good time. You live life to the full and very rarely worry; you know things will sort themselves out on their own.



Your weak points: You're quite lazy at times, with a tendency to be content with what you've got and let events carry you along. You're not very attentive to others, you easily get bored and instead of throwing yourself into one thing, you prefer to spread yourself thinly over several projects at once.



Your path to pots of money: Like Paris, you'll be a high-achiever (your own signature perfume? A nightclub named after you?), but unlike Paris, stick to your decitions and make something concrete out of them! Even little things, like finding a job and keeping it or staying with the same fella for more than three weeks are a step forward!



