Making money work for you

© Madonna at Gucci evening for Unicef

Your role model: Madonna, the highest-paid female singer in the world. Her record-breaking tours, CD sales, advertising contracts and broadcasting rights have earned her an estimated fortune of £220 million. Material Girl indeed!



How you'll make your fortune: Your intuition leads you to the right decisions at the right times: you're good at seizing opportunities when they crop up. Your courage, ambition and taste for risk make you one determined, uncompromising lady, and you're a top-notch negotiator.



Your weak points: you're not always sure when to lay off on the pressure. In love or even in friendship, you might be seen as a bit of a pain...and people might not always want to seek out your company!



Your path to pots of money: Think about other people a bit more! Madonna sponsors charity galas from time to time, including the Unicef beneft for Malawi that she co-hosted with Gucci. Do your bit for charity, your friends and family to show there's a warm heart beneath that steely business exterior!





