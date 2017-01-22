>
>
Test: Which millionairess are you?

Millionaire test: ideal home

 
Millionaire test: ideal home


Question 8/9 :

Your ideal house would be:
 •  An 18th century castle.
 •  A huge villa in Malibu.
 •  A palatial mansion in a nice area of a big city.


  
  


Questions: 8


Quizzes Editor
01/07/2009


Don't miss...
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         