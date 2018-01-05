Labelling and filing documents You don't have to turn into the sticky-tag-wielding office psycho to organise your work and help your colleagues understand your logic - or rather your lack of it.



Problem: You're assigned the luckless task of drafting the sales forecast for the second trimester, and you christen your file JessFore2T08. Unfortunately, your workmates don't cotton on to your jargon and you end up in hot water because no-one can find it.



"If you work in a team, you need to agree on a universal jargon," advises our expert. "That way, your team can carry on working on your files if you're not there...so you can jet off on your hols without feeling guilty!"



Make sure your paper and electronic files bear the same name! It's easy to tell yourself that "Final Draft - Jess" and "Final_draft_Jess_finish_arggh" mean the same thing, but don't tempt fate - make sure your files match up!





