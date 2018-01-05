>
Overrun at work? 8 ways to get organised
Short, effective meetings

   

- Short, effective meetings
Sadly you can't just ditch meetings, but it's frustrating being holed up in an airless room with your boss, doodling on your notebook, when you could be getting on with your work.

Meetings often drag on needlessly, so shorten them.

The solution: Don't stroll in with your hands in your pockets as if you just wandered into the meeting room because you smelled the coffee and thought there might be chance of a company croissant.

Prepare yourself.

"Ask for all the information you need before the meeting, like the agenda and a list of people who will be attending, so you have time to mull the key ideas over beforehand," says our expert.
 
"This is the best way of saving time before the meeting and wowing your colleagues and your boss with your professionalism."

If you're the one organising the meeting, make sure you send your agenda and necessary info to your workmates.

Mistakes to avoid: Thinking a meeting is a platform you can use to air your thoughts and grievances on anything and everything. 

Stick to the job in hand, the facts, and your suggestions. Don't bore everyone to tears with a problem that only affects you.

Keep your presentations and contributions short and sweet and others may follow your example - and with any luck, you'll finish early instead of spending your precious evenings in the office!

Sarah Horrocks
16/10/2009
