>
>
How to handle the boss from hell

How does your boss handle crisis?

 
How does your boss handle crisis?


Question 3/8 :

A client hates the idea your team have put forward. It's 7pm and you've got until tomorrow to come up with something else. Your boss says:
 •  "Sorry guys, gotta go...something urgent's come up. I trust you completely, I'll read through what you come up with first thing in the morning. Leave it on my desk!"
 •  "Heads DOWN! If anyone has to leave, they are free to go...but I'll remember when it comes to your next pay review!"
 •  "We're a team, we'll come up with something together...are you all with me?"
 •  "We'll brainstorm and vote for the best idea."


  
  


Questions: 3


Sarah Horrocks
19/02/2009

Don't miss...
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017 How do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         