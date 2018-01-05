How does your boss handle crisis?

Question 3/8 :



A client hates the idea your team have put forward. It's 7pm and you've got until tomorrow to come up with something else. Your boss says: • "Sorry guys, gotta go...something urgent's come up. I trust you completely, I'll read through what you come up with first thing in the morning. Leave it on my desk!" • "Heads DOWN! If anyone has to leave, they are free to go...but I'll remember when it comes to your next pay review!" • "We're a team, we'll come up with something together...are you all with me?" • "We'll brainstorm and vote for the best idea."



