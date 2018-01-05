Albums
24 Things Every Girl Does In Autumn
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
How to handle the boss from hell
How does your boss take criticism?
Question 5/8 :
You're innocently ear-wigging at the door of your boss's office when you hear the MD giving your boss a roasting. When they come out of the office, your boss:
• Gets the team together and gives you all a roasting. He wants to know who's been telling tales about him to the MD.
• Sulks in silence.
• Strides out with a beaming smile on his face.
• Comes over to tell you the whole story and moan about how unfair it is.
Sarah Horrocks
19/02/2009
What kind of boss is yours? Get expert advice on how to handle your boss!
Test: what type of boss is yours?
Who does your boss remind you of?
How does your boss handle crisis?
Which of the MDs in the photo looks most like your boss?
When your boss gets in trouble
Does your boss socialise with you at lunchtime?
How sympathetic is your boss?
Office squabble
Your boss is a TYRANT
Your boss is a NO-HOPER
Your boss is a BLUFFER
Your boss is NEUROTIC
