Does your boss socialise with you at lunchtime?

Question 6/8 :



Where does your boss go for lunch? • He shuts himself in his office and wolfs down a sandwich in 5 seconds flat while he's on the phone. • He always goes to the same café with his little band of buddies. • He goes to the canteen, sometimes with his team and sometimes with the company bigwigs. • You're never quite sure, but he always comes back at 2 o'clock enthusing about the fantastic restaurant he's been to...