How to handle the boss from hell
Office squabble
Question 8/8 :
You've has enough of your scheming workmate and her petty tricks, and complain to your boss. What does he say?
• "Work it out amongst yourselves, I don't want to get involved. You're big girls, aren't you?!"
• "You were right to come and talk to me. I'll sort it out...er...when I have time."
• "Honestly, haven't you got better things to do...?"
• "She's annoying, isn't she? She doesn't do her job properly, either..."
Questions:
8
Friendship at work
Making yourself heard at work
Time management at work
Sarah Horrocks
19/02/2009
Article Plan
What kind of boss is yours? Get expert advice on how to handle your boss!
▼
Test: what type of boss is yours?
Who does your boss remind you of?
How does your boss handle crisis?
Which of the MDs in the photo looks most like your boss?
How does your boss take criticism?
Does your boss socialise with you at lunchtime?
How sympathetic is your boss?
Office clash
Your boss is a TYRANT
Your boss is a NO-HOPER
Your boss is a BLUFFER
Your boss is NEUROTIC
