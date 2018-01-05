Office squabble

Question 8/8 :



You've has enough of your scheming workmate and her petty tricks, and complain to your boss. What does he say? • "Work it out amongst yourselves, I don't want to get involved. You're big girls, aren't you?!" • "You were right to come and talk to me. I'll sort it out...er...when I have time." • "Honestly, haven't you got better things to do...?" • "She's annoying, isn't she? She doesn't do her job properly, either..."



