Your boss is a bluffer

Your boss is all smiles at first. He's matey with everyone and has the ability to talk to anyone about anything. He's very charismatic and popular, and he's always up with the latest trends. But as soon as something goes wrong, or you get overrun with work, he does a disappearing act. He's more interested in getting a shiny image of himself across than getting any work done. All he does is delegate.



What does it mean? "He has a real need to be highly regarded and loved," says our expert. "He may be a compulsive liar and won't think twice about embellishing the truth to make himself look good. Maybe he seeks attention at work because he's not getting any at home?!"



How to handle him The good news is your boss isn't all that difficult to handle. There's no point in getting his back up by exposing his fibs (even the one about the 'YSL' jacket that you know is from Burton). You'll only annoy him and make an enemy of him. He doesn't mean any harm, so talk to him frankly, in private, about why the team is so disorganised and why your work isn't going anywhere. "Never air your problems in public: your boss won't stand losing face in front of other people," says our expert.





