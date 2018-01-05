Your boss is NEUROTIC Your boss is neurotic

Your boss is complex, emotional, egocentric and downright difficult! This kind of boss is temperamental and given to extremes. He'll cause his team and his own bosses concern and may change job frequently. Over time, he learns to only trust a few prople in his inner circle. His favourites are the quiet, effective sort who don't threaten him.



What does it mean? He's paranoid! You're either with him or against him: there's no half-way point. "He struggles to separate the personal from the professional," explains our expert. In his world, if you don't agree with him, you're a traitor.



How to handle him

Don't try and understand him - leave that to his therapist! Don't play his game and don't rise to provocation. "Try and stay passive and do your job without getting personally involved," advises our expert. If you're the kind of worker who needs a charismatic guru for a boss, you may get on great with him...at first. But watch out, because he can be very unpredictable!





