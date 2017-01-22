>
>
Which SATC girl are you?

Shoe addiction

 
Shoe addiction
© Barbara Bui


Question 3/10 :

Platforms are in this summer. What would you team this Barbara Bui pair with?
 •  Loose-fitting jeans and a hippy blouse
 •  A red fur coat
 •  Shorts, a vest top and a masculine waistcoat
 •  An LBD and matching bag


  
  


Questions: 3


Sarah Horrocks
28/05/2010


Don't miss...
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveHomemade Valentine's Day cards
The most beautiful villages in EuropeTen men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         