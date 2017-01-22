Albums
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Which SATC girl are you?
Sacrifices for love
Question 5/10 :
Meatloaf sang: "I would do anything for love, but I won't do that." What's the one thing you wouldn't do for the love of your life?
• Give up your beautifully-decorated flat
• Give up your reality TV nights
• Give up sex toys
• Give up Sunday lunch at your mum and dad's
Questions:
5
Sarah Horrocks
28/05/2010
Article Plan
Test: Which SATC girl are you?
▼
Test: Which Sex and the City girl are you?
What's your poison?
Shoe addiction
Bonus
"But I won't do that..."
What's your favourite bedtime read?
What do you do to cheer yourself up?
The Diane Kruger look
How faithful are you?
Home truths for your boss
Carrie Bradshaw, the indecisive fashionista
Miranda, the pragmatic career woman
Charlotte, the romantic dreamer
Samantha, the man-eater
