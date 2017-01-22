Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Which SATC girl are you?
What's your favourite bedtime read?
Question 6/10 :
What's your favourite book to curl up and read in bed?
• Anything by Marian Keyes
• Men Are From Mars, Women are From Venus by John Gray
• The Kama Sutra
• Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen
Questions:
6
Kama Sutra
Pregnancy tests: understanding pregnancy tests
Can You Predict The Sex Of Your Baby? We Put These Theories...
After the birth
Sarah Horrocks
28/05/2010
Article Plan
Test: Which SATC girl are you?
▼
Test: Which Sex and the City girl are you?
What's your poison?
Shoe addiction
Bonus
Sacrifices for love
Your favourite book
What do you do to cheer yourself up?
The Diane Kruger look
How faithful are you?
Home truths for your boss
Carrie Bradshaw, the indecisive fashionista
Miranda, the pragmatic career woman
Charlotte, the romantic dreamer
Samantha, the man-eater
Don't miss...
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017
New celebrity couples
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!