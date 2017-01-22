Albums
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Which SATC girl are you?
The Diane Kruger look
Question 8/10 :
What would you steal from Diane Kruger's designer wardrobe?
• Her quilted Chanel bag
• Her contrasting light summer dress and opaque black tights
• Her leopard-print stilettos
• Nothing - you don't like anything about her look!
Questions:
8
Can You Predict The Sex Of Your Baby? We Put These Theories...
Sarah Horrocks
28/05/2010
Article Plan
Test: Which SATC girl are you?
Test: Which Sex and the City girl are you?
What's your poison?
Shoe addiction
Bonus
Sacrifices for love
What's your favourite bedtime read?
What do you do to cheer yourself up?
Celeb fashion inspiration
How faithful are you?
Home truths for your boss
Carrie Bradshaw, the indecisive fashionista
Miranda, the pragmatic career woman
Charlotte, the romantic dreamer
Samantha, the man-eater
22/01/2017
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
