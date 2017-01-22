>
How faithful are you?
Question 9/10 :

What's your take on fidelity?
 •  It goes without saying when you're in love
 •  You should try and be faithful, but it ain't always easy...
 •  It's a proof of respect for your partner, and makes a stable relationship
 •  It's an outdated notion!


  
  


Questions: 9


Sarah Horrocks
28/05/2010


