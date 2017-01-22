Carrie Bradshaw, the indecisive fashionista

Your profile

High glamour, high spending, high fashion and hard partying are what Carrie lives for. Like Miss Bradshaw, you're a real girly girl and you're not ashamed of your material instincts! You're endlessly curious and always on trend: you love trendy night spots, hip restaurants, designer togs and arty exhibitions. You're fun and spontaneous, and your girlfriends adore you.



Your strengths

You may market yourself as a bit of a throwaway girl, but you're actually very intelligent, which is why people love you. You're brilliant, but you never take yourself too seriously. You're very psychological and sensitive, with an amazing ability to analyse and work people out quickly.



Your weaknesses

You're never satisfied. You tend to dissect everything and ask yourself questions all the time. The problem is that if you're too fussy, you could let the love of your life pass you by...



Your type of man

Handsome if possible, brilliant and charismatic - all brawn and no brains doesn't do it for you. You need someone with spirit, who you can have a conversation with. You need a man like you: someone fun who understands you and challenges you intellectually.



Carrie quotes

"Here. Swear. Swear on Chanel!"

"Men in their forties are like the New York Times crossword puzzle: tricky, complicated and you're never really sure you got the right answer."



