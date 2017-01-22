Charlotte, the romantic dreamer

Your girlfriends call you Miss Perfect. You're smiley, trustworthy, always perfectly turned out and you have everything going for you. You're romantic, idealistic and you believe your Prince Charming is out there somewhere. Your dream is to find the perfect husband, start a family and lead a quiet life, surrounded by those who love you. You're an die-hard sentimental gal and you'd sacrifice anything to satisfy the love of your life.



Your strengths

You're sweet, attentive and kind and you lend a comforting shoulder for your friends to lean on when they're going through a crisis. Everyone loves you for your unwavering loyalty and faithfulness.



Your weaknesses

You had a strict, traditional upbringing and there are certain lines you still find difficult to break. You struggle to break away from convention in some areas of your daily life, your love life and your sex life. And be careful of taking your idealism to the point of naiveté. If it all goes wrong, you could end up getting badly hurt.



Your type

Virile, protective and reassuring; someone who is a bit of a father figure to you. Don't go near selfish types - they'll take advantage of your sweet nature and walk all over you. A gentle, attentive gent would be your perfect guy.



Charlotte quotes

"I read that if you don't have sex for a year, you can actually become 'revirginized.'"

"I've been dating since I was 15! WHERE IS HE?"





