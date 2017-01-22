Samantha, the man-eater

© Metropolitan Filmexport

Your profile

Like Samantha, you're one thoroughly modern, liberated, independent woman! You're a born temptress and you know how to use your sex appeal to attract men. You're honest about your insatiable sex drive, and you like to try out everything you can in bed! You're open and direct, and you're not afraid of talking dirty or shocking people.



Your strengths

Daring, self-confidence and strength of character. You're headstrong and you like to take the lead. You're funny and light-hearted, and you're the life and soul of nights out with the girlies, with your hilarious tales of your sexual escapades!



Your weaknesses

Underneath your femme fatale exterior lies a lack of confidence in men, which explains why you struggle to commit. You can also be selfish at times, concentrating on satisfying your sexual needs and not really thinking about your partners' feelings.



Your type

You don't like conventional relationships, so obviously you need someone as sexual as you, but also someone who is open and independent.



Samantha quotes

"I'm trisexual. I'll try anything once."

"I don't believe in the Republican party. I don't believe in the Democratic party. I just believe in parties."



More tests:

- Is it love or lust?

- Which millionairess are you?





