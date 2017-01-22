>
>
Test: What does your home say about you?

Must-have kitchen equipment

 
Must-have kitchen equipment


Question 2/12 :

What couldn't you live without in your kitchen?
 •  Your toastie maker
 •  Your blender
 •  Your expresso machine...what else?!


  
  


Questions: 2


Sarah Horrocks
26/08/2009


Don't miss...
Foods that you can easily grow at homeChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazziThe longest celebrity relationships
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         