>
>
Test: What does your home say about you?

Chairs and seating to lounge around in

 

La Egg Chair - Chairs and seating to lounge around in
La Egg Chair


Question 5/12 :

Which of these would you rather have for your 'reading corner?'
 •  A soft sofa
 •  A hammock
 •  A chaise longue


  
  


Questions: 5


Sarah Horrocks
26/08/2009


Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Next Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsPerfect baby names for February
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         