>
>
Test: What does your home say about you?

What makes a comfortable, cosy bedroom?

 

- What makes a comfortable, cosy bedroom?


Question 6/12 :

What makes a bedroom cosy?
 •  Piles of cushions on the bed
 •  Low lighting
 •  Relaxing scents


  
  


Questions: 6


Sarah Horrocks
26/08/2009


Don't miss...
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years100 baby names fit for a royal
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornJessica Albas maternity style
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         