Test: What does your home say about you?

Which room do you clean the most?

 

- Which room do you clean the most?


Question 7/12 :

Which room do you spring clean the most?
 •  Your bathroom. You scrub it clean every day (or almost!)
 •  Your kitchen. You need everything in order for cooking.
 •  Your lounge. It has to be cosy and welcoming.


  
  


Questions: 7


Sarah Horrocks
26/08/2009


