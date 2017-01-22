>
>
Test: What does your home say about you?

What do you do with inherited furniture?

 

- What do you do with inherited furniture?


Question 8/12 :

Your Auntie Maud, aged 97, leaves you all her furniture in her will. What do you do with her treasures?
 •  Sell the lot on E-bay. You might get a tidy sum for her old units!
 •  Keep a few bits and pieces and give the rest to your sister to fill her new flat.
 •  Repair, repaint, reuse and store the rest away for future use.


  
  


Questions: 8


Sarah Horrocks
26/08/2009


Don't miss...
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNaturally beautiful celebrities
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedHomemade Valentine's Day cards
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         