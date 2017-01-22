Profile: Boho eco queen

Your style

Incense wafting around the place, Indian carpets, beige cushions and bamboo mats. Your home is full of simple, natural furnishings with bright ethnic touches!



Your personality

You have a warm nature and you're always surrounded by a group of good friends. Everyone loves your way of approaching life with humour. You're enthusiastic and curious, and you live life to the full. You love discovering new things and travelling to far-flung places. You care about the environment and you try and do what you can for the planet, though it's not always easy.



The ideal man to share your nest with

You like men who are easy to get on with and not given to sulking....and if he's a fit, sporty, nature-loving type, even better!



Your ultimate fantasy

Marry Leonardo DiCaprio, run away with him and live in a log cabin in the woods, Little House On The Prairie style.