Profile: Homely romantic

Your style

Photos and family portraits in the corridors and up the stairs, a trunk full of old Barbie dolls, a kitchen full of pots and pans "borrowed" from your mum and your gran's old units in your living room. Every pices of furniture tells a story, and everything about your interior has soul.



Your personality

You're sentimental and you struggle to let go of reminders of the past. You're very close to your family and you also value friendship highly. You like honest relationships and deep conversation, and you soon drop superficial people. You value authenticity in all areas of your life. You're a nostalgic dreamer and you collect photos and memories of things and people who have touched your life. You're very sensitive, and maybe a bit overemotional sometimes.



The ideal man to share your nest with

You're not into one-night stands: you like serious, long-term relationships. Obviously your Mr Right will have to be a family man and be good enough for you in the eyes of your mum, dad, your gran and your Aunt Susie. He'll be a sensitive type with the same family values as you, and he won't be scared of making a lasting commitment.



Your ultimate fantasy

Domestic bliss: a beautiful house, a loving husband, 3 kids and a labrador. Cliché heaven, but you'll be the envy of many!