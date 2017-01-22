Profile: High-flying fashionista © French Connection Your style

Cool memo boards full of dates and appointments, classic Seventies armchairs in the middle of the living room, all your Sex And The City DVDs piled in meticulous order and not a dirty sock in sight. Like you, your home is stylish and sophisticated.



Your personality

You're a true fashionista. A sucker for trends, whether it's clothes, interior design or hip restaurants we're talking, you can spend hours putting outfits together! You're scarily organised to the point of excess: you structure your life as much as you can and you have your own little rituals to help you get through your day faster. Your only weakness is that there's no place for the unforeseen in your meticulously-planned schedule.



The ideal man to share your nest

You like men who are self-confident, protective, understanding and good at listening. You seek someone who will provide a shoulder for you to lean on, help allay your anxiety and bring out the best in you.



Your ultimate fantasy

To be reborn as Carrie Bradshaw: the perfect body, the pad in New York, the designer wardrobe and Mr Big falling at your feet. Pretty mundane, really.





