Test: How do you control your emotions? Advice on controlling your emotions

  

Test: How do you control your emotions? Advice on controlling your emotions

There's having a bad day, and then there's throwing a hissy fit at the boss because he called you Katy again AND he's wearing that monstrous tie you hate. What the shrinks call emotional release happens to us all in different ways. Find out how you handle your emotions with our test, and learn from our psychologist how to channel them in a positive way...

Acknowledgements to Elizabeth Couzon. 



Sarah Horrocks
05/05/2010
