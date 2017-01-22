Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Test: How do you control your emotions?
Emotions test: Wardrobe malfunction
Question 2/10 :
Everyone in the restaurant starts staring at you as you emerge from the toilets....horror of horrors: you've got your knickers tucked into your skirt! What do you do?
• Go bright red, sink into your chair and skip dessert so you can leave early.
• Turn on your boyfriend for not telling you.
• Wish the ground would open up and swallow you, but save face by forcing yourself to laugh.
Questions:
2
Pregnancy tests: understanding pregnancy tests
Can You Predict The Sex Of Your Baby? We Put These Theories...
Choosing perfume
Managing your emotions at work
Sarah Horrocks
05/05/2010
Article Plan
Test: How do you control your emotions? Advice on controlling your emotions
▼
Emotions test
Wardrobe malfunction
Emotions test: Other people's faults
Emotions test: on holiday
Emotions test: best friend's wedding
Emotions test: style
Emotions test: your mother-in-law pops round
Emotions test: shopping wars
Emotions test: tears
Emotions test: what you like about a guy
You bottle your emotions up and hide your feelings
You express your emotions and let all your feelings out
You analyse and channel your emotions
Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Next Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017
This Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!