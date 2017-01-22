Emotions test: Wardrobe malfunction

Question 2/10 :



Everyone in the restaurant starts staring at you as you emerge from the toilets....horror of horrors: you've got your knickers tucked into your skirt! What do you do? • Go bright red, sink into your chair and skip dessert so you can leave early. • Turn on your boyfriend for not telling you. • Wish the ground would open up and swallow you, but save face by forcing yourself to laugh.



