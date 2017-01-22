>
>
Test: How do you control your emotions?

Emotions test: best friend's wedding

 

- Emotions test: best friend's wedding


Question 5/10 :

Charlotte's getting married and you're chief bridesmaid. She suggests you might like to do a speech. Your reaction?
 •  Hard to say no. You agree, though you don't want to.
 •  How about a slideshow?
 •  Er, no. There'll be enough speeches for her to bask in, and you've got nothing funny to say!


  
  


Questions: 5


Sarah Horrocks
05/05/2010


Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneHow do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         