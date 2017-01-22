Emotions test: shopping wars © New Look

Question 8/10 :



First day of the sales, and it's open warfare in TopShop. A brazen hussy in stilettos snatches the top you're perusing from your hands, which is the last one in your size! What do you say? • Nothing. Maybe it wasn't your colour after all. • You make a scene in front of the entire shop until the little cow-bag hands it over. • You ask her politely if she didn't just mistake you for a mannequin.



