QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Test: How do you control your emotions?
Emotions test: shopping wars
© New Look
Question 8/10 :
First day of the sales, and it's open warfare in TopShop. A brazen hussy in stilettos snatches the top you're perusing from your hands, which is the last one in your size! What do you say?
• Nothing. Maybe it wasn't your colour after all.
• You make a scene in front of the entire shop until the little cow-bag hands it over.
• You ask her politely if she didn't just mistake you for a mannequin.
Questions:
8
Shopping at the sales
Pregnancy tests: understanding pregnancy tests
Can You Predict The Sex Of Your Baby? We Put These Theories...
Holiday Shopping: Choosing A Bikini For Your Body Shape
Sarah Horrocks
05/05/2010
Article Plan
Test: How do you control your emotions? Advice on controlling your emotions
▼
Emotions test
Emotions test: Wardrobe malfunction
Emotions test: Other people's faults
Emotions test: on holiday
Emotions test: best friend's wedding
Emotions test: style
Emotions test: your mother-in-law pops round
Shopping wars
Emotions test: tears
Emotions test: what you like about a guy
You bottle your emotions up and hide your feelings
You express your emotions and let all your feelings out
You analyse and channel your emotions
