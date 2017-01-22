>
>
Test: How do you control your emotions?

Emotions test: style

 

© Sipa - Haute Couture Shows S/S 2008 - Emotions test: style
© Sipa - Haute Couture Shows S/S 2008


Question 6/10 :

Never mind Charlotte: Carrie Bradshaw invites you to her wedding! You need an outfit pronto. Which label do you go with?
 •  Chanel
 •  Yves Saint Laurent
 •  Dior


  
  


Questions: 6


Sarah Horrocks
05/05/2010


Don't miss...
50 of the most beautiful castles in the worldTricks and tips for an active new year
Naturally beautiful celebritiesJessica Albas maternity style
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         