Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Test: How do you control your emotions?
Emotions test: style
© Sipa - Haute Couture Shows S/S 2008
Question 6/10 :
Never mind Charlotte: Carrie Bradshaw invites you to her wedding! You need an outfit pronto. Which label do you go with?
• Chanel
• Yves Saint Laurent
• Dior
Questions:
6
Get the look | Celebrity style | Celebrity fashion
Pregnancy tests: understanding pregnancy tests
Can You Predict The Sex Of Your Baby? We Put These Theories...
Paris Fashion Week: Haute Couture Fashion Week autumn winter...
Sarah Horrocks
05/05/2010
Article Plan
Test: How do you control your emotions? Advice on controlling your emotions
▼
Emotions test
Emotions test: Wardrobe malfunction
Emotions test: Other people's faults
Emotions test: on holiday
Emotions test: best friend's wedding
Emergency
Emotions test: your mother-in-law pops round
Emotions test: shopping wars
Emotions test: tears
Emotions test: what you like about a guy
You bottle your emotions up and hide your feelings
You express your emotions and let all your feelings out
You analyse and channel your emotions
Don't miss...
50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Tricks and tips for an active new year
Naturally beautiful celebrities
Jessica Albas maternity style
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!