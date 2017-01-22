>
>
Test: How do you control your emotions?

Emotions test

 

© Sipa - Emotions test
© Sipa


Question 1/10 :

Your friend Charlotte throws a fancy dress birthday party with a celeb theme. You turn up as:
 •  Kate, in skinnies, a waistcoat and a quirky bracelet
 •  Paris, in a pink minidress, blonde wig and stilettos
 •  Angelina, in black sunnies, a cardi and a doll under each arm


  
  


Questions: 1


Sarah Horrocks
05/05/2010


Don't miss...
Jessica Albas maternity styleHomemade Valentine's Day cards
Tricks and tips for an active new yearThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         