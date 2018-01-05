What does dreaming about another man mean? © Daniel Jouvance Dream specialist Louise Sainker analyses Cat's dream.



I'd love to know how often Cat has this dream so I could provide a more specific interpretation.



Although the familiar face of her former neighbour appears in Cat's dreams, his relationship with her was purely platonic in real life, so it's likely that this man has a particular intrinsic quality that Cat would like her current boyfriend or herself to have.



This focuses on her profound inner desire to have a more intimate relationship based on trust. It seems that she can't express this desire in her current relationship. Cat should face up to her unhappiness and talk about it with her partner.





