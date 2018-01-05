What does dreaming about the death of a loved one mean? Dream specialist Louise Sainker analyses Ally's dream.



Ally should reassure herself that dreaming about the death of a loved one is never a sign that the person in question is about to die! Ally's dream is very interesting because it's common in people who struggle to cut the apron strings. It's likely that the mother-daughter Ally should reassure herself that dreaming about the death of a loved one is never a sign that the person in question is about to die! Ally's dream is very interesting because it's common in people who struggle to cut the apron strings. It's likely that the mother-daughter relationship is particularly intense (whether it's good or bad is of little importance). The dream highlights Ally's difficulty in freeing herself, not only from her mother but also from other outside influences, and her struggle to live independently and become her own person.



As for her mother dying in water, water is a natural element that represents purification and letting go of certain things. It conveys a task that must be undertaken. Ally should therefore be reassured that this type of dream is never a premonition: it simply describes the influence that her mother might have over her. This dream should prompt her to work on her emotional independence.





