What does dreaming about being in a castle mean? Dream specialist Louise Sainker interprets Claire's dream.



Not knowing Claire's personal life, I can't go too deep in my analysis of her dream. Nevertheless, monsters, dogs and ghosts represent her inner demons. The castle may symbolises protection and the staircase depicts the issue bothering her. If she can make it up the stairs, she may find pleasant things at the top, but she's currently unable to.



This dream describes a current emotional or psychological situation rather than a premonition. A grey-yellow sky is a bad omen according to traditional dream analysis. But what seems important to me is that Claire needs to reflect on her "demons", in other words past traumas, fears and anxieties that stem from her childhood. It's essential that she identifies them, either through an introspective or therapeutic approach.





