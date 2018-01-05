What does dreaming about losing your cat mean? Dream specialist Louise Sainker interprets Caroline's dream.



A land animal like a cat changing into a flying creature like a bird signals a strong urge for the dreamer to change their way of life. Here, we go from a horizontal vision to a vertical one. This dream is encouraging Caroline to spread her wings and give up some of her ingrained habits.



The island reinforces this analysis because islands have always been considered, from a symbolic point of view, as the focal point of all energies, or the centre of the individual. It encourages the dreamer to recapture their vitality. In her dream, Caroline is looking for a solution but she doesn't find it. It seems that she's not quite ready to turn the corner and dare to live differently or change her way of thinking.





