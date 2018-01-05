Dream about an evil spirit © Camaïeu My dreams usually revolve around prayers, evil spirits, conflict or quests of some sort or another...



I'm generally in the middle of a crowd. I'm in a building in a busy place with a small group of people. I meet an old magician who leads us through a door and I find myself with a purse full of money. I'm on a staircase where there are two guards being held hostage by a witch. Thinking that I'm on her side, she lets me escape through a small opening. I decide to drag her prisoners through with me to save them.



Then we're suddenly in a large room with other people all in a trance. In the middle of the room, the witch is preparing a sort of ceremony. I try to convince the others that she hasn't got the power to kill us...and then I wake up.



