Dream about being unfaithful © Bensimon Why do I always dream about my old next-door neighbour? I just can't get my head around it! Nothing's ever happened between us, I've never been particularly attracted to him, and it's been 4 years since I last saw him! I never think about him during the day either, but I'm always dreaming of us in each other's arms. Only there's always an obstacle that stops us being together: sometimes it's a wall, sometimes it's noises. But we both want to be together, it's just that the obstacle is stronger than the both of us.



It's strange, isn't it? I've been in a loving relationship for 5 years, though my boyfriend and I are going through a rough patch...



See the interpretation of this dream





